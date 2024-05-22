|
22.05.2024 13:10:00
Moderna Has Big AI News. Is the Stock a Buy?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) isn't new to artificial intelligence (AI). The biotech best known for its billion-dollar coronavirus vaccine has been using this hot technology for years to help it save crucial time in the laboratory.For example, Moderna uses AI to produce mRNAs for researchers to work with, so they no longer have to create mRNA manually to run experiments.And last year, it signed a deal with International Business Machines to use its AI and quantum computing tools to advance the biotech's research. CEO Stéphane Bancel has spoken often about his commitment to this technology and even set up an AI academy to educate employees about ways to integrate it into their jobs on a daily basis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!