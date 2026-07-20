Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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21.07.2026 00:10:00
Moderna Is Up 109% in 2026. Jim Cramer Just Called It 'Finally Investable Again.' Is the Stock a No-Brainer Buy on Its Recent Pullback?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) soared onto the scene in early pandemic days with its messenger RNA technology and delivered a coronavirus vaccine in a matter of months. As the vaccine brought in blockbuster revenue, Moderna's stock price roared higher. In fact, from the start of 2020 through early August 2021, it climbed more than 2,000%. In recent years, as demand for the coronavirus vaccine declined, the biotech company also saw its profits shrink and even turn into losses. And though the pipeline remained robust, investors had difficulty seeing Moderna as more than a coronavirus vaccine player. All of this led to declines in the stock price, with it sliding more than 80% from its peak. But Moderna has made significant progress advancing pipeline programs and cost-cutting efforts, and this year, investors have been sitting up and taking notice. The stock has skyrocketed, climbing 109%. Jim Cramer of CNBC's Mad Money calls it "finally investable again." Is Moderna a no-brainer buy on its recent pullback? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
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