Moderna Issues Clinical Updates; Expects Six Major Vaccine Product Launches In Next Few Years

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced clinical and program updates showing expansion and advancement of its mRNA pipeline. The company said its next-generation, refrigerator-stable COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1283, has demonstrated encouraging results in multiple clinical studies and recently began dosing participants in a Phase 3 trial.

mRNA-1345, the company's RSV vaccine candidate, is in an ongoing Phase 2/3, randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled case-driven trial in adults aged 60 years and older. Moderna expects to file for approval of mRNA-1345, in the current quarter.

The company's first vaccine candidate against influenza is mRNA-1010, which is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials. The company has developed an update to mRNA-1010 that is expected to have improved immunogenicity against influenza B strains and announced plans to initiate a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in the current month.

Moderna announced new development candidates to address Lyme disease, mRNA-1982 and mRNA-1975, representing first application of mRNA technology to bacterial pathogens.

Moderna expects six major vaccine product launches in the next few years, each with significant addressable markets.

The company estimates respiratory product sales in 2027 to be in the range of $8 billion to $15 billion with corresponding Respiratory operating profit in the range of $4 billion to $9 billion. The company noted hat this framework is supported by $6 billion to $8 billion of additional research and development investments over the next few years.

