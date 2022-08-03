|
Moderna Just Gave Investors 499 Million Reasons to Worry
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced its second-quarter results before the market opened on Wednesday. And it easily beat Wall Street's expectations.The vaccine maker reported Q2 revenue of $4.7 billion, up nearly 7% year over year and higher than the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Moderna posted earnings per share of $5.24, well above the average analysts' estimate of $4.55. With these positive numbers, the vaccine stock unsurprisingly jumped around 16% in early trading on Wednesday. But Moderna also just gave investors 499 million reasons to worry.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
