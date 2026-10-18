Moderna Just Joined the Nasdaq-100. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Pharmaceutical outfit Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently raised its status as a prospective investment. Specifically, earlier this month, Nasdaq Inc. -- which owns and operates the Nasdaq Stock Market -- added Moderna to its Nasdaq-100 index. The index tracks the collective performance of the Nasdaq's 100 largest listings that aren't part of the financial sector.

On the surface, it doesn't mean much; it certainly doesn't alter the company's fiscal performance.

Still, it's a bullish development if only because it puts the company on more investors' radars. It also prompts fund managers overseeing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) meant to mirror the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index (like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ)) to purchase this stock, so their underlying portfolios accurately reflect the index.

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