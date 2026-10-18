Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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18.10.2026 14:45:00
Moderna Just Joined the Nasdaq-100. Here's What That Means for Investors.
Pharmaceutical outfit Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently raised its status as a prospective investment. Specifically, earlier this month, Nasdaq Inc. -- which owns and operates the Nasdaq Stock Market -- added Moderna to its Nasdaq-100 index. The index tracks the collective performance of the Nasdaq's 100 largest listings that aren't part of the financial sector.
On the surface, it doesn't mean much; it certainly doesn't alter the company's fiscal performance.
Still, it's a bullish development if only because it puts the company on more investors' radars. It also prompts fund managers overseeing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) meant to mirror the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index (like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ)) to purchase this stock, so their underlying portfolios accurately reflect the index.
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Analysen zu Moderna Inc
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Moderna Inc
|191,86
|-8,51%
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