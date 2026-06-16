Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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16.06.2026 17:37:02
Moderna Plans Multiple Product Launches In 2027 And 2028, Announces Organizational Changes
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced several significant changes to its operating model to support its short- and long-term business goals to become a diversified, multi-modality biotechnology company.
As part of the move, the company plans the potential launch of up to three new products in 2027 and 2028, including flu plus COVID combination, seasonal flu and norovirus vaccines. It also expects important clinical milestones this year, including potential pivotal data readouts for its investigational individualized neoantigen therapy and rare genetic disease propionic acidemia therapeutic.
In light of these plans, Stephen Hoge, President of Moderna, will assume oversight of operational and cross-functional leadership across Research & Development, Manufacturing and Commercial for the Company's three franchises. Additionally, Ester Banque was appointed as the company's Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 15, 2026.
Further, the company stated that it will continue to invest in mRED, its innovation engine focused on advancing new modalities through clinical proof of concept and creating the next wave of growth beyond its current portfolio.
Currently, MRNA is trading at $53.67, up 2.90 percent on the Nasdaq.
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Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
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17.06.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
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17.06.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
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17.06.26
|Biontech: Moderna hat Interesse an Werken in Deutschland (Spiegel Online)
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16.06.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
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16.06.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
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11.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Moderna-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Moderna von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
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04.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Moderna-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Moderna-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Moderna Inc
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.09.24
|Moderna Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Moderna Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.09.24
|Moderna Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Moderna Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.09.24
|Moderna Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.26
|Moderna Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.24
|Moderna Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.24
|Moderna Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Moderna Inc
|53,78
|12,37%
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