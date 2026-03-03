Moderna Aktie

WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079

03.03.2026 22:52:08

Moderna Reaches $2.25 Bln Patent Settlement With Genevant, Arbutus

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has agreed to pay $950 million upfront and up to an additional $1.3 billion under a $2.25 billion global settlement with Genevant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) to resolve patent litigation related to lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the agreement, Moderna will make a $950 million payment in July 2026. An additional $1.3 billion payment is contingent on a favorable appellate ruling regarding Section 1498 of U.S. law, which Moderna had argued shields certain government-contracted sales from patent liability.

As part of the settlement, Genevant will grant Moderna a global non-exclusive license to its LNP delivery technology for infectious disease applications and a covenant not to sue on certain patents, ending all related litigation tied to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

