Moderna Reiterates 2023 Expected Minimum COVID-19 Vaccines Sales

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales of approximately $18.4 billion. Looking forward, the company reiterated 2023 expected minimum COVID-19 vaccines sales of approximately $5.0 billion.

"We enter 2023 in a great position, with significant momentum across our clinical pipeline, a highly energized team and a strong balance sheet of over $18 billion of cash and cash equivalents," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

The company's board has approved a significant increase to R&D investments, with a budget for 2023 of around $4.5 billion.

Moderna noted that it continues to scale, now with 48 programs in development, including 36 programs in clinical trials encompassing mRNA infectious disease vaccines and mRNA therapeutics spanning seven different modalities.

