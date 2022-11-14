|
14.11.2022 14:46:45
Moderna Says Both Bivalent Omicron-targeting Booster Candidates Trigger Superior Antibody Response
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Monday that both of Moderna's bivalent Omicron-targeting booster candidates, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, trigger a superior antibody response compared to a booster dose of mRNA-1273, the Company's prototype vaccine, against Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) in Phase 2/3 clinical trials.
Both bivalent vaccines also met non-inferiority immunogenicity criteria to the original strain.
In a Phase 2/3 study in over 500 adults, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.222 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants when compared to a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273 in 511 previously vaccinated and boosted participants (ages 19-89 years).
Importantly, results were consistent between participants aged 65 years and older and those aged 18 to 65.
In an exploratory analysis of approximately 40 participants using research assays, both bivalent vaccines demonstrated robust neutralizing activity against BQ.1.1, an emerging threat globally, despite an approximately 5-fold drop in titers compared to BA.4/BA.5.
The frequency of adverse reactions with mRNA-1273.222 and mRNA-1273.214 were similar or lower than that of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine.
