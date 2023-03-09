|
09.03.2023 20:00:00
Moderna Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Investors have gotten used to Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) delivering earnings growth. Thanks to its coronavirus vaccine, the biotech has reported billions of dollars in revenue and profit over the past two years. And though share performance has cooled in recent times, the stock still has put a smile on the faces of long-term investors, climbing almost 400% over the past three years.But things are changing for Moderna. Vaccine demand is declining as we move closer to a post-pandemic situation. And that means a significant drop in revenue for Moderna -- since the vaccine is the company's only commercialized product.Does this mean we should forget about investing in Moderna? Before making any decisions, let's consider both the bear and bull cases for the stock.Continue reading
