|
19.04.2023 20:00:00
Moderna Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has become one of the most talked-about companies on the planet. That's because the biotech went from zero product revenue to billions thanks to its very first product: the coronavirus vaccine. Those who invested early benefited as the stock climbed.But Moderna shares haven't delivered in recent times. That's as some investors worry about the company's post-pandemic revenue. So, is it time to forget about Moderna and move on to other biotech players? Or is Moderna still a hot stock to add to your portfolio? Let's check out the bear and bull cases.Moderna's coronavirus vaccine generated more than $17 billion in annual revenue over the past two years. But that's about to change. The company this year only expects $5 billion in product revenue according to contracts signed so far. Of course, this could move higher. But considering we're heading toward a post-pandemic environment, I wouldn't expect a major increase.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!