13.03.2024 11:12:00

Moderna Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shot to stardom in the early days of the pandemic as it brought its coronavirus vaccine from drawing board to commercialization in less than a year -- and then went on to generate billions of dollars in earnings. The shares soared more than 2,000% in about a year and a half, and investors couldn't get enough of this vaccine innovator.But as vaccine demand declined in later stages of the pandemic, Moderna's revenue followed, and investors worried about the company's earnings down the road. As a result, Moderna's stock suffered, and has lost more than 70% from its peak back in 2021.Today, there are valid arguments for buying and selling this once red-hot biotech stock, and Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Adria Cimino explore them both.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

