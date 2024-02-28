|
28.02.2024 12:38:00
Moderna Stock Has 33% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Regarding Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock, RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi is bullish. Per his price target of $125 that he reiterated on Feb. 23, the biotech's shares could rise by 30% to reach $125. There are a few upcoming developments that could stimulate the stock to grow in the way that Issi predicts.Management expects its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine will pick up a few regulatory approvals in the first half of the year, paving the way for worldwide launches, with sales revenue to follow. Separately, the company is also planning to complete its phase 3 clinical trials for its next-generation coronavirus jab, as well as for its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine program. But that might not be enough to make the stock hit Issi's target.In 2022, Moderna brought in $18.9 billion in revenue, but in 2023, it only reported $6.7 billion as a result of dramatically decreasing demand for its coronavirus immunizations. This year, management is signaling that sales will total around $4 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Montagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)