Moderna Stock Has 33% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Regarding Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock, RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi is bullish. Per his price target of $125 that he reiterated on Feb. 23, the biotech's shares could rise by 30% to reach $125. There are a few upcoming developments that could stimulate the stock to grow in the way that Issi predicts.Management expects its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine will pick up a few regulatory approvals in the first half of the year, paving the way for worldwide launches, with sales revenue to follow. Separately, the company is also planning to complete its phase 3 clinical trials for its next-generation coronavirus jab, as well as for its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine program. But that might not be enough to make the stock hit Issi's target.In 2022, Moderna brought in $18.9 billion in revenue, but in 2023, it only reported $6.7 billion as a result of dramatically decreasing demand for its coronavirus immunizations. This year, management is signaling that sales will total around $4 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

