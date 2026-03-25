Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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25.03.2026 20:10:00
Moderna Stock is Soaring. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is best known for its coronavirus vaccine, a product that generated more than $18 billion in revenue at its peak in 2022 and helped drive the stock higher during the early days of the pandemic. In the years that followed, demand for the vaccine declined, and earnings and stock performance also tumbled.But Moderna has been working to commercialize a broad range of infectious disease vaccines and advance oncology and rare disease candidates to spur a new phase of growth. And the company has cut costs to support these efforts.All of this has helped the stock take off recently, soaring more than 70% since the start of the year. Is it too late to get in on this exciting biotech recovery story? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
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