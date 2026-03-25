Moderna Aktie

Moderna für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.03.2026 20:10:00

Moderna Stock is Soaring. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is best known for its coronavirus vaccine, a product that generated more than $18 billion in revenue at its peak in 2022 and helped drive the stock higher during the early days of the pandemic. In the years that followed, demand for the vaccine declined, and earnings and stock performance also tumbled.But Moderna has been working to commercialize a broad range of infectious disease vaccines and advance oncology and rare disease candidates to spur a new phase of growth. And the company has cut costs to support these efforts.All of this has helped the stock take off recently, soaring more than 70% since the start of the year. Is it too late to get in on this exciting biotech recovery story? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc

mehr Nachrichten