Moderna Takes $1.3 Billion Hit From Sluggish Covid Vaccine Uptake

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When vaccines go bad, so does your bottom line.Moderna posted a quarterly loss of $3.63 billion on Thursday, half of which was accounted for by unused Covid-19 shots exceeding their expiration date. Moderna isn't the only Covid vaccine maker to take a major hit this week: Pfizer took a similar beating -- but that doesn't mean Big Pharma as a whole is having a bad time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel