|
04.01.2023 14:05:58
Moderna To Buy Privately Held OriCiro Genomics For $85 Mln
(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) said on Wednesday that it has signed a deal to buy privately held OriCiro Genomics K.K., a cell-free DNA synthesis and amplification technologies firm, for $85 million.
Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "With this acquisition, we obtain best-in-class tools for cell-free synthesis and amplification of plasmid DNA, a key building block in mRNA manufacturing. OriCiro's technology strategically complements our manufacturing expertise and further accelerates our research and development engine."
