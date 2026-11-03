Success Aktie

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WKN DE: A42DP7 / ISIN: US8645831095

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03.11.2026 21:52:01

Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Is Incredibly Promising, but This Could Be a Major Obstacle to Its Success

The hottest stock in the S&P 500 this year has been Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), soaring well over 600% thus far. Investors have been bullish on the company's growth prospects again, this time due to a cancer vaccine it's been working on with Merck (NYSE:MRK), whose cancer drug Keytruda has generated tens of billions of dollars.

Data from recent clinical trials has investors optimistic that the vaccine could bring in a boatload of revenue for Moderna, potentially giving the healthcare company the long-term growth catalyst it has desperately needed. While its COVID vaccine gave it a temporary boost, this could be a much more sustainable growth opportunity.

While it looks probable that the vaccine will obtain approval given its encouraging results, there could still be a big obstacle to its long-term success: producing it in high quantities.

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