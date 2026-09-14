Moderna's COVID Vaccine Was a Historic Success. Could Its Cancer Vaccine Be Even Bigger?

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has skyrocketed by more than 460% over the past 12 months as the company has made outstanding clinical and regulatory progress. Notably, Moderna earned approval for mFLUSIVA, an influenza vaccine that beat some competing vaccines in phase 3 studies. This new product should meaningfully contribute to the biotech's financial results over the medium term. But there was an even bigger win for Moderna recently: The company's investigational personalized cancer vaccine (also known as an individualized neoantigen therapy), intismeran autogene, posted excellent phase 3 clinical trial results, sending the stock soaring.

To understand the magnitude of this recent development, let's rewind the clock a bit. Moderna has been a pioneer in mRNA technology, and the company demonstrated the potential of its approach by quickly developing and marketing Spikevax, a COVID-19 vaccine. Spikevax became one of the first mRNA products ever to earn approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it was wildly successful. It generated peak sales of $18.4 billion in 2022 and, overall, is approaching $50 billion in lifetime sales.

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