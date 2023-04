Moderna's Flu Vaccine Struggles: Is Novavax Stock Now a Better Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) knows that it needs new products. And the company recognizes the importance of those new products more than ever with sales for the company's COVID-19 vaccine set to decline significantly this year.The good news is that Moderna has three vaccine candidates in late-stage testing. The bad news is that one of them isn't faring as well as hoped. Moderna reported more disappointing results for its experimental flu vaccine last week. But it's often true in the biotech world that one company's pain is another company's gain. With Moderna's ongoing flu vaccine struggles, is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock now a better buy?Continue reading