06.02.2023 07:25:23
Modernisation and repositioning of the Jelmoli building
Swiss Prime Site AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate
PRESS RELEASE
Ad Hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Zug, 6 February 2023
The Board of Directors and Executive Board of Swiss Prime Site have decided to convert the Jelmoli building on Bahnhofstrasse, Zurich and sustainably develop it further. In this context, it is planned to adapt the retail floorspace to current market demand and to add new types of use to the building.
Property to be redeveloped and repositioned
Department store will be adapted to market demand and operated under new model
Transformation process will take place under a new Jelmoli leadership
Non-recurring expenses of CHF 34 million in an otherwise successful year for SPS
Results for 2022 to be published on 9 February 2023
1551847 06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
