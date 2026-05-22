Modine Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 869795 / ISIN: US6078281002
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22.05.2026 15:23:50
Modine Manufacturing Reports Soon. Here's Why I'd Buy Before the Number Drops.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) is in a cool spot right now, thanks to the growth in data centers. Modine, based in Wisconsin, focuses on heating, ventilation, and cooling solutions and is a key supplier to the rapidly expanding data center sector.While the stock is up 1% over the past month, it lags the S&P 1500 Semiconductor Index, which is up 18% over the same period. Clearly, semiconductors are in demand. Much of the demand for semiconductors is tied to the growth of data centers, which need cooling services. This presents an opportunity for Modine investors.Modine is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 26. Here are three reasons why it makes sense to get in on the stock now before those numbers are released.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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