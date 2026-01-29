Modine Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 869795 / ISIN: US6078281002
|
29.01.2026 17:20:34
Modine Manufacturing Shares Rise 19% Over Performance Technologies Combination Deal With Gentherm
(RTTNews) - Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) are moving up around 19 percent during Thursday morning trading over a deal with Gentherm, agreeing to spin-off and simultaneously combine its Performance Technologies business with Gentherm in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction.
Modine's stock is currently trading at $175.39, up 19.39 percent or $28.69, over the previous close of $146.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $64.79 and $182.59 in the past one year.
With revenue of $2.6 billion on a pro-forma basis, the combined company will focus on serving attractive end markets including power generation; commercial, heavy-duty, and light vehicle; and medical.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!