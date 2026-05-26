Modine Manufacturing Aktie

Modine Manufacturing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869795 / ISIN: US6078281002

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26.05.2026 16:31:01

Modine Shares Surge 21% After Securing Data Center Cooling Agreement

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) shares jumped 20.88 percent to $315.13, up $54.61 on Tuesday, after the company announced a major long-term agreement tied to the rapidly growing data center market.

The stock is currently trading at $315.13 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared with a previous close of $260.67. It opened at $263.00 and traded between $307.05 and $310.16 during the session, with volume reaching 336,453 shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company said it entered into a Long-Term Capacity Agreement with a strategic data center customer for its Airedale by Modine cooling solutions. Under the agreement, Modine will guarantee supply capacity for more than $4 billion of Airedale cooling products between 2027 and 2029.

Modine shares have traded between $86.48 and $310.16 over the past 52 weeks.

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