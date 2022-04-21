Modjoul Announces Investment in Wearable Technology to Drive Innovation in Workplace Safety

Investments from the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund Will Support Development of Wearable Technology to Deliver Actionable Safety Data

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modjoul, a leading wearables and data analytics company delivering innovative solutions to improve workplace safety, announced today the completion of an investment round by the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. The investment will support further development of Modjoul's wearable-based system to protect employees and deliver innovative new insights to help predict and prevent workplace injuries.

The Modjoul wearable improves how employees work by reminding them of correct body mechanics while performing tasks and providing any feedback as necessary; at the same time, the wearable delivers actionable data for health and safety departments through Modjoul's AI-powered software. The latest investment will allow Modjoul's wearable-based system to integrate and communicate with robotic or automated systems.

"We are committed to helping companies build work environments where employees are safe and free from injury," commented Eric Martinez, CEO and Founder of Modjoul. "With the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund investment, we look forward to bringing dramatic new insights into how workers can avoid injuries by fully harnessing the power of our innovative solutions to enable a safer workplace."

Modjoul's advanced industrial IoT offering will have the ability to ingest data from sensors and provide the analytics and decision making required to improve safety. By addressing the growing need to have a wearable solution that looks at the entire body and not just a single body part, Modjoul will help mitigate and eliminate employee injuries for companies with its comprehensive technology and data analytics products.

"The purpose of the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund is to support emerging technologies through direct investments, designed to spur invention and solve for the world's toughest problems across customer fulfillment operations, logistics, and supply chain solutions," said Katherine Chen, Head of the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. "Modjoul raises the bar for safety in the workplace with their science-driven approach to wearables coupled with providing employees with a continuous understanding of their physical well-being at work, and we're excited to help them continue advancing that work."

The financing will also further accelerate growth and development of Modjoul's line of business focused on operations technology. This includes injury prediction modeling and the development of a proprietary Injury Prediction Score™, which together with the Company Injury Score™ will help determine a new rate-for-risk model, applying AI models to help identify possible areas of risk due to certain movements.

Modjoul's mission is to eliminate injuries in the workplace while making it safer and able to run efficiently. The company is backed by a global coalition of investors who share the desire to have associates work in an environment where they are both productive and injury free. For more information, visit modjoul.com.

About Modjoul, Inc.

Modjoul is committed to keeping employees safe and productive by empowering them through data analytics. Modjoul has a full line of industrial IoT offerings designed to improve operations. Visit modjoul.com to learn more and keep up with the latest Modjoul news.

