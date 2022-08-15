Modular Building Institute Brings In Anirban Basu as Industry Chief Economist

Anirban Basu, Ph.D. is chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, an economic consulting firm in Baltimore, MD.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modular Building Institute (MBI)—the world's largest trade association for the commercial modular construction industry—is excited to announce that Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group, is now MBI's chief economist.

The Modular Building Institute adds Dr. Anirban Basu as trade associations' chief economist.

Dr. Basu is a popular face at MBI's annual World of Modular conferences, having given keynote addresses on the financial outlook of the modular construction industry for many years. In addition to his continued appearances at World of Modular, Dr. Basu will now be providing regular, in-depth and industry-relevant articles—to be published in MBI's Modular Advantage magazine—as well as an annual webinar.

"We're thrilled have Anirban join MBI as the modular construction industry's new chief economist," says Tom Hardiman, executive director of the Modular Building Institute. "Anirban's insights—as well as his humor—have been a key part of our World of Modular events, and I look forward to helping better educate and support our members throughout the year."

"Many of the world's challenges relate to the need to create a more efficient, capable, and resilient built environment," adds Dr. Basu. "Accordingly, I am honored to be both MBI's chief economist and to speak at next year's World of Modular conference."

Dr. Basu's first article for MBI will appear in the upcoming September/October issue of Modular Advantage. He will also be attending and speaking at the 2023 World of Modular conference and tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV, starting on March 29, 2023. For more information on Dr. Basu's appearance, visit worldofmodular.org.

About the Modular Building Institute: Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the international non-profit trade association serving modular construction. With nearly 500 member companies around the world, MBI has grown to represent architects, engineers, owner/developers, builders, general contractors, suppliers, and more. As the Voice of Commercial Modular ConstructionTM, it is MBI's mission to expand the use of offsite construction through innovative construction practices, outreach and education to the construction community and customers, and recognition of high-quality modular designs and facilities. To learn more, visit www.modular.org.

