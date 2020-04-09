Modular Building Institute: "Industry is Ready to Deliver"

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Modular Building Institute (MBI) has taken the lead role in organizing the resources of the modular construction industry to help deliver much-needed medical and housing facilities for the COVID-19 crisis. MBI has created an information clearinghouse for end users to locate available inventory, find local builders, and even request a quote. MBI's new web resources can be found here: http://www.modular.org/HtmlPage.aspx?name=emergency-COVID-19-response

"These resources include everything from temporary buildings currently available to long-term facility solutions", said MBI Executive Director Tom Hardiman. "This is a global crisis and we have over a dozen plans available for the U.S., Canada, and Europe."

The site contains brochures and information from numerous companies across North America and Europe, all of whom can provide immediately deployable buildings to address space shortages. These units are currently being used as triage and testing facilities in some areas, giving hospitals and clinics additional "surge capacity."

MBI's site also includes curated news stories from around the world reflecting the successes of modular construction companies during the ongoing crisis.

The modular construction industry, perhaps more so than any other industry, is poised to deliver thousands of code-compliant health care and housing solutions within a very short timeline. As the current crisis "peaks" in various areas around the world, MBI plans to continue adding resources to the site and has already begun outreach efforts to various state, provincial, and federal policy makers with offers to assist. If your company is interested in supporting the industry response, please contact MBI at info@modular.org.

About MBI: Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the international non-profit trade association serving modular construction. MBI strives to keep up with the latest trends of the modular/offsite construction industry and has expanded its membership over the years to include architects, owner/developers, and general contractors. As the Voice of Commercial Modular Construction (TM), it is MBI's mission to expand the use of offsite construction through innovative construction practices, outreach, advocacy, and education, and to recognize high-quality modular designs and facilities. Learn more at http://www.modular.org.

SOURCE Modular Building Institute