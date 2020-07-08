Modular Data Center Market Revenue to Hit USD 35B by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the modular data center market, which estimates the market valuation for modular data centers will cross US $35 billion by 2026. The development of highly connected devices and the adoption of technologies, such as IoT and big data, have resulted in a high amount of data traffic generation leading to increased requirements for storage. This exponential growth in data will highly impact the investments in data center facilities and the growth of cloud service providers globally.

Modular data centers are designed to provide new capacities within three to four months, which is nearly six times faster than conventional data centers. This quick provisioning eliminates any bottlenecks that arise with conventional data centers during the installation of new IT services. These modules can also be swapped or upgraded with newer equipment as they reach the end of life, providing excellent upscaling and cost-savings.

Telecom companies are stressing on delivering reliable and robust networks. These data centers will enable companies to meet varying data storage requirements, along with high user satisfaction, the proliferation of smart devices, and consumer demand to safeguard information property and financial assets. The above-mentioned factors are anticipated to increase in the coming years. For instance, in December 2019, Verizon partnered with AWS to deploy modular data centers for its clients in the U.S. The data centers will leverage Verizon's 5G wireless connectivity to provide novel cloud computing solutions for end-users. Such factors are driving the modular data center market growth.

All-in-one functional modules offer quick deployment & less power consumption benefits compared to traditional modules and are packaged in standard shipping containers. These data centers provide easy transportation, storage, and lifting, helping enterprises in reducing installation expenses. They require low initial investments and flexibility to scale up the business infrastructure requirements.

The healthcare industry is transforming rapidly with the adoption of modern technology, timely legislation, and changing demographic landscape. The global healthcare industry is projected to invest USD 2.7 trillion each year on IT infrastructure, including data centers by 2020. This will result in transforming the way health services are administered and high investments in data centers by health system administrators. Modern technologies, such as CT scans, MRIs, and widespread usage of video conferencing software to remotely interact with patients, will drive the demand for scalable and flexible data center facilities.

North America's modular data center market is an early adopter of advanced technologies. Factors such as the high adoption of emerging technologies, coupled with the growing consumption of online video and audio content, will impact the growth of the market. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and IoT are encouraging cloud providers to expand facilities to support the increasing data storage requirement.

Some major findings of the modular data center market report are:

Schneider Electric's research on the data center cost comparison between modular and legacy facilities strongly underpins the economic proposition of deploying modular data centers.



Datacenter costs are represented as Dollar per Watt (USD/watt) with the industry average being USD 10 /watt for power and cooling. In comparison, modular data centers cost around USD 2 /watt, helping in CAPEX reduction and improving savings.



/watt for power and cooling. In comparison, modular data centers cost around /watt, helping in CAPEX reduction and improving savings. As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has impacted multiple industry verticals at a large-scale, enterprises operating in the IT & telecom sector are focusing on cloud-based software automation and delivery, driving the demand for modular data centers.



Governments of several countries including the U.S., India , China , the UK, Germany , France , and Singapore are investing in the deployment of modular data centers to improve the efficiency of the government & defense sectors.

Major modular data center market players include Dell, Inc., Cannon Technologies Ltd., CommScope, Inc., Baselayer Technology, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., BladeRoom Group Ltd., Cancom SE and Eaton Corporation.

