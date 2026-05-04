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04.05.2026 20:25:07

Modus Advisors Loads Up on International Value With $3.5 Million JIVE Buy

According to a recent SEC filing, Modus Advisors, LLC, bought 41,044 shares of the JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.5 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period holding 107,248 shares, with a quarter-end position value increase of approximately $3.9 million -- reflecting both the new purchase and share price appreciation over the quarter.JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE) provides investors with exposure to international equities across both developed and emerging markets, with a focus on value-oriented stocks and income generation. The fund seeks to capitalize on global opportunities while managing risk through broad diversification.With a sizable asset base and a focus on dividend income, the ETF is positioned as a core holding for investors seeking international equity exposure with a value tilt. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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