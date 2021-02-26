MoEngage Empowers Brands by Fueling Decisions for Engagements with Insights-Led Customer Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced several new product updates to fuel brands' growth at its quarterly customer connect event, MoEngage NEXT.

MoEngage's new offerings empower marketers and product owners to easily create insights-led customer journeys with richer insights, enhanced personalization, and simplified measurement across channels with more flexibility.

Q1 2021 updates include:

New easy-to-use, intuitive user interface - MoEngage fully revamped its UI to offer a better experience to marketers and product managers to segment, engage, and personalize journeys. "As our product capabilities continue to expand, we want to ensure our end user experience is simplified for our customers' use cases," said Ajay Kothapalli , Head of Product Design at MoEngage. "Our new design is minimal, yet contextual, and consistent across the platform."

- MoEngage fully revamped its UI to offer a better experience to marketers and product managers to segment, engage, and personalize journeys. "As our product capabilities continue to expand, we want to ensure our end user experience is simplified for our customers' use cases," said , Head of Product Design at MoEngage. "Our new design is minimal, yet contextual, and consistent across the platform." Smarter orchestration for insights-led customer journeys, powered by AI . MoEngage has made it easier for customers to analyze and optimize their customer journeys by adding new Intelligent Path Optimizer and A/B testing capabilities within Flows . Customers can now test up to twenty unique user journeys within a single Flow, while letting our AI engine SHERPA automatically decide the best performing journey for audiences so customers can easily optimize their campaign and journey performance.

. MoEngage has made it easier for customers to analyze and optimize their customer journeys by adding new Intelligent Path Optimizer and A/B testing capabilities within . Customers can now test up to twenty unique user journeys within a single Flow, while letting our AI engine SHERPA automatically decide the best performing journey for audiences so customers can easily optimize their campaign and journey performance. Enhanced multi-channel personalization and engagement across the customer lifecycle . The 21 st century consumer expects a seamless, personalized, and connected experience across channels. To help marketers create multi-channel journeys across touchpoints, MoEngage has released two new engagement channels within Flows - Onsite Messaging and Mobile in-app. Additionally, MoEngage has incorporated 'Facebook Audience' in which marketers can sync their users' Facebook activity in real-time to MoEngage and seamlessly craft personalized engagement strategies.

. The 21 century consumer expects a seamless, personalized, and connected experience across channels. To help marketers create multi-channel journeys across touchpoints, MoEngage has released two new engagement channels within Flows - and Mobile in-app. Additionally, MoEngage has incorporated 'Facebook Audience' in which marketers can sync their users' Facebook activity in real-time to MoEngage and seamlessly craft personalized engagement strategies. Simplified, cross-channel reporting and measurement. Marketers and product managers can spend less time reporting and more time engaging their audiences. MoEngage's new cross-channel report builder enables teams to build and schedule customized reports on their campaign performance data, avoiding the need to manually build recurring reports or spend endless hours cleansing data. In addition, users can set global control groups to measure strategy effectiveness by comparing the control group users to users who are engaged via marketing campaigns, allowing them to more effectively measure the ROI of the overall strategy.

"Today's consumers demand a consistent, personalized experience across channels, with messages presented in context," said Raviteja Dodda , CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. "Our new product updates will help our customers meet these expectations, while understanding the series of moments that make up each individual's journey so they can create a frictionless and personalized experience just for them."

In addition, MoEngage announced two new courses within its #GROWTH Academy, a learning hub for growth marketers and product owners, to help brands drive scalable growth through customer engagement.

The first course -- in collaboration with partner Appfollow, a leading app review management and app store optimization (ASO) platform -- helps teams drive scalable growth through organic user acquisition covering strategies for ASO as well as rating and review management.

The second course -- intended for traditional, non-mobile first businesses -- helps brands bridge the gap between physical and digital touchpoints in the context of customer engagement.

Furthermore, MoEngage has seen significant growth and momentum in the last year:

Grown to support more than 1,200+ customers worldwide, including adoption by global brands such as Samsung, McAfee, Generali, Danone, CIMB Bank, Deutsche Telekom [T-Mobile], Travelodge, OYO, Telekom Malaysia, among others

Announced new strategic partners to its ecosystem, including Mixpanel, Tealium, Vidora, Amplitude, and more

Won several accolades including being named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Mobile Marketing Platforms, Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020, and one of G2's top 50 Best Products for Marketers.

Named as one of the "Top 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For" by Battery Ventures based on the high levels of employee satisfaction amid the pandemic.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com .

