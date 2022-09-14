MoEngage Launches on the AWS Marketplace

MoEngage is now available on the AWS Marketplace to serve its increasing global customer base.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage , the insights-led customer engagement platform, recently announced its launch on the AWS Marketplace.

The AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses.

With MoEngage's listing, AWS customers can adopt its customer engagement solution through their Marketplace accounts and quickly get started on their insights-led customer engagement journey. Apart from accessing MoEngage's solution, customers can also benefit from integrations between MoEngage and its partners listed on the AWS Marketplace.

"Driving retention and sustainable growth can only be achieved through a customer-centric approach. MoEngage's listing on the AWS Marketplace makes it easier for brands around the world to access our insights-led customer engagement platform to derive deeper insights and build great experiences for their customers," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-Founder & CEO at MoEngage.

"MoEngage has been a trusted partner of AWS, and is the go-to customer engagement platform for brands that need rich insights and the ability to engage consumers cross-channel," said Brian Stavis, Global Category Lead, Advertising & Marketing Technology at AWS. "We're thrilled to have MoEngage on the AWS Marketplace so our customers have access to purchase and deploy their solution."

MoEngage is an AWS Preferred Partner that has achieved the AWS Retail , AWS Digital Customer Experience , and AWS Travel and Hospitality competency statuses.

Interested in learning more? Get a demo of MoEngage here or sign up with your AWS Marketplace account here .

About MoEngage:

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

