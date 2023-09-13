MoEngage Named A Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49727423, August 2023).

MoEngage's omnichannel platform enables organizations to communicate with customers via various channels such as push notifications, email, SMS, website, social media, WhatsApp, and more. The platform empowers enterprises to build deeper customer relationships and increase engagement by providing personalized, relevant, and timely communication to each customer across all channels.

"We believe this is a testament to our commitment to meeting the demands of enterprise customers by prioritizing omni-channel use cases and expanding our global go-to-market focus. The past two years have seen a dramatic shift in the significance of omni-channel marketing in relation to customer engagement strategies for consumer brands. We remain devoted to building new capabilities, furthering integrations, and bolstering our local support to help brands stay connected with their customers across a multitude of channels and touchpoints," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder of MoEngage.

The IDC Marketscape study looks at solutions that are explicitly focused on marketing campaign management, specifically omni-channel outreach. Marketers should leverage this study as a starting point for short-listing vendors (or introducing new considerations) but should test individual solutions based on their specific use case requirements.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by 1,200+ global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to craft digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With 13 offices globally, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. MoEngage is named one of the most preferred vendors for multichannel marketing as rated by customers, with high recognition across Gartner, Forrester, and G2 reports.

