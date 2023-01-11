MoEngage Recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work® in the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, has received the Great Place to Work-Certified™ recognition in the United States (from December 2022 to December 2023).

This prestigious award is based on employees' direct feedback and experiences of working at MoEngage. According to the Great Place To Work® survey data, 96% of MoEngage employees state that the company's executives fully embody the best characteristics of the company, with 93% of employees rating management as approachable. Moreover, 84% of employees rated MoEngage as a great place to work.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers business leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

"Since its inception, MoEngage has been and always will be an innovative, people-first brand," said Veena Satish, VP of People & Culture at MoEngage. "Our innovations toward employee wellness, building a high trust and high-performance culture, and the freedom to execute have earned us the recognition we deserve by Great Place to Work."

"People-first" is a core concept in MoEngage's brand identity, strengthened by initiatives such as regular wellness leave for employees to recover physically and mentally, and innovative people development opportunities. MoEngage's Employee Assistance Program provides complimentary mental health sessions, diet and nutrition consultations, and counseling. In addition, MoEngage introduced a "Career Week" to foster career development opportunities for employees at all stages, including flash mentoring sessions from in-house and external experts in every field, and sharing central knowledge management spaces for employees to explore areas of interest.

"At MoEngage, every employee has the freedom to pursue their interests with the responsibility to align their expertise with the organization's business growth. This culture has resulted in exceptional results, with a majority of employees going above and beyond expectations," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage. "Apart from their contribution to organizational growth, MoEngage employees have also used this opportunity to build a strong personal brand in their network and earn recognition at a global level."

To learn more about MoEngage's careers, please visit www.moengage.com/careers .

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

