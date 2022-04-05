|
05.04.2022 20:26:54
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
CALHOUN, Ga., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2022 earnings release on Thursday April 28, 2022 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.
|What:
|Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
|When:
|April 29, 2022
|11:00 am ET
|Where:
|www.mohawkind.com
|Select Investor Information
|How:
|Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
|Live Conference Call:
|Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
|Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
|Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)
|Conference ID: 2649466
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company.
For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through May 29, 2022 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 2649466.
Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mohawk Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mohawk Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mohawk Industries Inc.
|114,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.