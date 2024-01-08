|
08.01.2024 16:32:46
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings release on Thursday, February 8, 2024, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.
|What:
|Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
|When:
|February 9, 2024
11:00 am ET
|Where:
|www.mohawkind.com
Select Investor Information
|How:
|Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
Register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185489/fb57257e00
Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)
Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)
For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through March 8, 2024, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 3161276.
ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Decortiles, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.
Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mohawk Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mohawk Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mohawk Industries Inc.
|96,50
|5,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Der US-Leitindex zeigt sich in Rot. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts.