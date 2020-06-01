MoistureShield Expands Distribution in Southeast with Fortress Wood Products

ATLANTA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has expanded in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Eastern Tennessee with Fortress Wood Products, based in Martinsville, VA. Fortress Wood Products will distribute MoistureShield wood composite decking products to dealers from its three locations in Henderson, High Point and Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

"Fortress is excited to partner with MoistureShield to expand our portfolio of decking in the Carolinas and Virginia," said Tim Parker, Vice President, Fortress Wood Products. "Our key elements for success are to provide the highest quality products and exceptional customer service to the market. We believe our core values are in alignment with those of MoistureShield and this should be a very strong partnership."

Manufactured in the USA, MoistureShield Vision® product line features a variety of colors with the strongest cap in the industry. Vision also features unique CoolDeck® Technology, which reduces heat absorption by up to 35% compared to standard capped composites in a similar color. Elevate™, a newly-introduced capped decking product, features two classic, solid colors and two new variegated colors to emulate rich tropical hardwoods at an entry-level price point.

"We look forward to growing the MoistureShield brand throughout the Southeast, a region that embraces outdoor living. With the support of Fortress Wood Products' best-in-class sales and service proposition, as well as their three fulfillment locations, we are well-positioned for success," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield.

With a proven track record of zero structural failures in the field for over 30 years, MoistureShield is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. All MoistureShield decking features the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance, ensuring it can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About Fortress Wood Products:

Fortress Wood Products®, located in Martinsville, VA, is a wood preserving company with production facilities in High Point, Henderson, and Elizabeth City, NC. Since 1986 Fortress has catered primarily to contractor-based lumberyards throughout the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic states. Visit www.fortresswood.com to learn more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moistureshield-expands-distribution-in-southeast-with-fortress-wood-products-301068507.html

SOURCE MoistureShield