MoistureShield® Introduces Meridian™ Composite Deck Boards

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, introduces new Meridian capped wood-plastic composite decking for a natural wood look with minimal upkeep. Meridian combines the moisture protection of MoistureShield's Solid Core manufacturing process with its new TruTexture™ Surface that evokes the authentic look and feel of real wood. MoistureShield's Meridian deck boards are now available in the Northeast and will roll out to additional regions in 2021.

"We are excited to combine our Solid Core manufacturing process with CoolDeck and TruTexture technologies into one product in the mid-priced composite category," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "The market has been asking for high-end aesthetics and performance at a reasonable price level, and we feel confident we will fill that need with Meridian."

MoistureShield's TruTexture™ Surface produces a true wood-grain finish and reduced pattern repetition for a more natural look, with the added scratch resistance of a capped composite.

With a beautiful, durable aesthetic, Meridian is available in three premium colors: Citadel, a cool Atlantic gray with a subtle patina; Shoreside, a subtly variegated golden sandy blonde and Mariner, a timeless dark brown with rich undertones. Citadel and Shoreside offer proprietary CoolDeck® technology, which reduces heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite boards in a similar color, for a more comfortable deck.

As with all MoistureShield deck products, Meridian features the proprietary Solid Core manufacturing process for protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects. It is well-suited for installation in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. Meridian is offered in square edge and grooved 1x5.4 deck boards and in 12', 16', and 20' lengths.

MoistureShield decking is proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at http://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/meridian

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

