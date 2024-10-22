Molecular Partners and Orano Med Strengthen Agreement to Co-Develop 212Pb-Based Radio-DARPin Therapeutics

Under the revised agreement, both companies will co-develop four Radio-DARPin programs; each company will have the right to commercialize two programs (previously one each)

Molecular Partners will hold commercial rights to the second nominated Radio-DARPin Candidate, in addition to rights to first program MP0712 targeting DLL3

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics ("Molecular Partners” or the "Company”), today announced the strengthening of a previously announced co-development agreement with Orano Med, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing targeted alpha therapies with lead-212 (212Pb), where both companies will develop and market 212Pb-based Radio-DARPin Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

This revision builds on the original agreement signed in January 2024, under which both companies agreed to co-develop Radio-DARPin Therapeutics. For the first program, MP0712, a DLL3-targeting Radio-DARPin, Molecular Partners holds the commercialization rights. The amended agreement now targets four programs, with each company holding the commercialization rights to two of these programs. Both companies anticipate initiating first-in-human studies for MP0712, pending regulatory clearance, in 2025. Molecular Partners will hold the second program's commercialization rights, and Orano Med will have the rights to develop and commercialize programs three and four.

"The continued progress and strengthening of our collaboration with our partner Orano Med is a strong testament not only to the DARPin platform, but also to the strong teamwork between our companies. Behind DLL3, slated to go into clinical development in 2025, we are building a strong portfolio of candidates,” said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO of Molecular Partners.

Molecular Partners expects no immediate impact on its financial forecast for the fiscal year 2024 from the expansion of the co-development agreement and maintains its funding guidance into 2027. Cash and cash equivalents (including short-term time deposits) as of September 30, 2024, are currently estimated at approximately CHF 140 million (unaudited).

About DARPin Therapeutics

DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapeutics are a new class of custom-built protein drugs based on natural binding proteins that open new dimensions of multi-functionality and multi-target specificity in drug design. The flexible architecture, intrinsic potential for high affinity and specificity, small size and high stability of DARPins offer benefits to drug design over other currently available protein-based therapeutics. DARPin candidates can be radically simple, with a single DARPin unit acting as the delivery vector to a specific target; or multispecific, with the possibility of engaging more than five targets, and combining multiple and conditional functionalities in a unique DARPin drug candidate. The DARPin platform is designed to be a rapid and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with optimized properties and high production yields. DARPin therapeutics have been clinically validated across several therapeutic areas and developed through to the registrational stage.

About Targeted Alpha Therapy

Targeted alpha therapy (TAT) relies on a simple concept: combining the ability of biological molecules to target cancer cells with the short-range and highly energetic cell-killing capabilities of alpha-emitting radioisotopes, such as lead-212. Alpha decay consists of the emission of a helium nucleus (alpha particle) together with very high linear energy transfer and a range emission of only few cell layers, resulting in irreparable double strand DNA breaks in cells adjacent only to area of alpha emission. This approach results in an increased cytotoxic potential toward cancer cells while limiting toxicity to nearby healthy cells. As a result, alpha emitters are considered as the most powerful payloads to be found for targeted therapies.

About Molecular Partners AG?

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of DARPin therapeutics for medical challenges other drug modalities cannot readily address. The Company has programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, with oncology as its main focus. Molecular Partners leverages the advantages of DARPins to provide unique solutions to patients through its proprietary programs as well as through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Molecular Partners was founded in 2004 and has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit?www.molecularpartners.com?and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter/X ?@MolecularPrtnrs

