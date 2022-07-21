Molecular Testing Labs Announces Selection of Eric Strafel as New CEO

After national search, Strafel receives unanimous endorsement for top role at the rapidly growing health sciences company

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Molecular Testing Labs, a mission-driven, innovative health sciences company specializing in clinical diagnostics, announced they have chosen Eric Strafel as their CEO. Strafel has more than 25 years of experience building forward-thinking teams and scaling innovative technologies in startups through Fortune 50 companies. Previously, Strafel served as President and CEO of Aviall, creating the framework for the company's 20/20 vision for future growth, resulting in three consecutive years of 20% growth and growing annual revenues to more than $5 billion during his tenure.

"Molecular Testing Labs is one of the most innovative health science companies in the industry and I'm proud to join their leadership team as CEO," said Eric Strafel. "The future of healthcare is rooted in expanding access to care. Molecular's proprietary self-collection solutions coupled with clinical processing and digital framework are key to securing quality, affordable healthcare for all communities who have limited access to testing and treatment. I've long been committed to creating opportunities for underserved communities and I'm excited to join Molecular Testing Labs to grow them into the most impactful lab in the US."

In addition to holding C-suite positions in Fortune 50 companies and serving as CEO of Aviall, Strafel is also the founder of SUMMi7, a consultancy focused on helping businesses and teams with inclusion and sustainability built into their DNA to grow together in pursuit of a higher purpose. Prior to being tapped for CEO, Strafel completed a successful series of advisory engagements with the leadership team to establish a forward-looking growth strategy.

"Molecular Testing Labs was founded on principles of equity in care. Our model is to identify and address barriers in testing and clinical processing that lead to poor health outcomes and address those with innovation, and I can think of no one better than Eric Strafel to lead Molecular Testing Labs," said Adam Blackwell, Co-Founder of Molecular Testing Labs. "Eric's vision and track record of growing businesses exactly like ours and his long history in economic justice and equity work make him a perfect fit for Molecular, and we are lucky to have him."

About Molecular Testing Labs:

Molecular Testing Labs is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Molecular's leaders are visionary in their approach to precision laboratory diagnostics and are committed to revolutionizing accessibility to testing via proprietary technology systems, advanced logistics, and cutting-edge research and development. They provide laboratory solutions through collaborative partnerships with payors, private healthcare institutions, universities, commercial partners, and public health organizations.

Molecular Testing Labs is a CLIA- and CAP-accredited, state-of-the-art reference laboratory that is passionate about bridging the gap and building bonds between the large communities that have access to diagnostics and the smaller underserved communities that deserve that same access. Molecular Testing Labs is pioneering distribution and specimen collection methods that open access to medical testing where geographic, financial, and stigma barriers create gaps in the delivery of healthcare.

About Eric Strafel:

Eric Strafel is a seasoned executive and respected corporate thought leader. His career has been rooted in improving business and society by creating opportunities for underrepresented communities. For more than 25 years, the former corporate CEO and Fortune 50 executive has dedicated himself to building forward-thinking teams and scaling innovation to create transformational organizations that thrive in an increasingly entrepreneurial and purpose-driven world.

Previous leadership roles included Vice President of Strategy and Market Development for Boeing Global Services and President/CEO of Aviall, where he led the creation of the framework for Aviall's 20/20 vision for future growth. Prior to joining Aviall, Eric was Vice President of Supply Chain Management for L3 Communications, one of the largest defense companies in the US. He is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM).

Eric comes to Molecular Testing Labs with years of experience as a leader in enterprise businesses. Eric is passionate about helping small and midsize companies grow profits and scale with purpose while leveraging their strengths, maintaining their values and harmonizing all of life's pursuits. He is on a mission to share collaborative leadership strategies and create opportunities for a more human-centric and inclusive planet.

Eric is the author of The Frontline CEO, which assists leaders in transforming their businesses to embrace and manage change while empowering their teams to fulfill their purpose. He holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Binghamton University. Eric sits on the Board of Directors of FDH Aero, and previously held roles on the Texas Diversity Council and the Irving Chamber of Commerce. He is an active and engaged father and husband living in Texas with his wife and three children. Eric enjoys the outdoors, staying fit and maintaining a wellness mindset. A world traveler with a global perspective, he has traveled across six continents both personally and professionally.

