Molecule Wins The Irish Laboratory Awards 2020 "Innovation of the Year" Award

DOVER, Del., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irish Laboratory Awards recently awarded Molecule RnD Ltd., the research and development division of impact-focused incubator Molecule USA, Inc. ( https://molecule.us ), with the 2020 "Innovation of the Year" award to celebrate the importance and rapid development of the company's game-changing, humanitarian, water sorbent technology.

Molecule 's revolutionary technology, called "Regeneration Optimized Sorbent" (a.k.a. "ROS"), makes it possible to pull clean drinking water directly from the air. The technology was developed to support humanitarian water accessibility, disaster-relief challenges and solve the global water crisis. The revolutionary new technology is part of a new suite of materials, aimed at addressing global challenges such as potable water, improved health and food security. ROS is the result of a collaborative research agreement between Molecule and Professor Dr. Michael Zaworotko, Ph.D. and his research team at the University of Limerick, Ireland. Dr. Zaworotko is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Learned Society of Wales and the Institute of Chemistry of Ireland. He is also a Member of the Royal Irish Academy and one of the most highly-cited chemists in the world.

Molecule's globally-impactful water technology is set to revolutionize how industries, governments, NGOs, defense organizations and civic institutions worldwide secure clean water sources for their citizens, even during global pandemics and times of water shortages.

"Without water, there is no life, no Plan B," says Professor Michael Zaworotko. "Today, 900 million people globally lack access to clean drinking water. Waterborne diseases are the number one killer globally, claiming 3.4 million lives a year, most of them children. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly exacerbated the human cost of this lack of access. The ROS materials will allow us to help solve this problem, especially during these urgent times."

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has now uncomfortably brought clean water access and food security issues—problems previously thought to be relegated to only developing countries—to the forefront of everyone's minds," says Bjorn Simundson, Molecule's CEO.

"This global pandemic highlights the need for citizens globally to have access to clean drinking water and food without the need for overreliance on centralized logistics, fragile infrastructure and increasingly depleted current water reserves. I wish the external circumstances weren't so dire, but the fact is that we are among a select few coming to market with humanitarian pure water technology designed to save lives and enable off-grid food production. We simply couldn't be coming at a better time. It's our moment to unite with solutions for a better future."

