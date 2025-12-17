Moleculin Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALMU / ISIN: US60855D1019
|
17.12.2025 19:48:21
Moleculin Shares Drop 17% Despite Positive Phase 1 WP1066 Data In Pediatric Brain Tumors
(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) fell 16.84%, losing $0.79 to $3.90, even though the company reported positive topline results from a physician-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial of WP1066 in children with recurrent malignant brain tumors.
The data showed the treatment was safe, induced anti-tumor immune responses and suppressed STAT3 activity, with encouraging signals of biological activity in a difficult-to-treat pediatric cancer setting.
On the day of the announcement, Moleculin Biotech shares traded sharply lower, falling to $3.90 from a previous close of $4.69, reflecting a steep sell-off despite positive clinical news.
The stock experienced heightened volatility during the session, with trading activity running well above average as investors reacted to the Phase 1 trial update and reassessed near-term risk in the clinical-stage biotech name.
MBRX trades within a 52-week range of approximately $3.63 - $91.25.
