Moleculin Biotech Aktie

Moleculin Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ALMU / ISIN: US60855D1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 19:48:21

Moleculin Shares Drop 17% Despite Positive Phase 1 WP1066 Data In Pediatric Brain Tumors

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) fell 16.84%, losing $0.79 to $3.90, even though the company reported positive topline results from a physician-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial of WP1066 in children with recurrent malignant brain tumors.

The data showed the treatment was safe, induced anti-tumor immune responses and suppressed STAT3 activity, with encouraging signals of biological activity in a difficult-to-treat pediatric cancer setting.

On the day of the announcement, Moleculin Biotech shares traded sharply lower, falling to $3.90 from a previous close of $4.69, reflecting a steep sell-off despite positive clinical news.

The stock experienced heightened volatility during the session, with trading activity running well above average as investors reacted to the Phase 1 trial update and reassessed near-term risk in the clinical-stage biotech name.

MBRX trades within a 52-week range of approximately $3.63 - $91.25.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moleculin Biotech Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Moleculin Biotech Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:30 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen