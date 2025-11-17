Molina Healthcare Aktie
WKN: 157781 / ISIN: US60855R1005
|
17.11.2025 15:53:23
Molina Healthcare Plans To Offer $750 Mln Of Senior Notes
(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), Monday announced its plan to offer $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay its outstanding delayed draw term loans under its existing credit agreement.
The interest rate, offering price and other terms of the notes will be determined by negotiations between the company and the representative of the initial purchasers, the company added.
Currently, MOH is trading at $139.62, up 1.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Molina Healthcaremehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Molina Healthcare-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Molina Healthcare von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt am Montagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25