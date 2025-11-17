Molina Healthcare Plans To Offer $750 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), Monday announced its plan to offer $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay its outstanding delayed draw term loans under its existing credit agreement.

The interest rate, offering price and other terms of the notes will be determined by negotiations between the company and the representative of the initial purchasers, the company added.

Currently, MOH is trading at $139.62, up 1.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.