Molson Coors Beverage Company Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP-A) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $427.0 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $342.4 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Beverage Company reported adjusted earnings of $404.2 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $3.838 billion from $3.871 billion last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $427.0 Mln. vs. $342.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.03 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.838 Bln vs. $3.871 Bln last year.

