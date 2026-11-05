Molson Coors Beverage Aktie

Molson Coors Beverage ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DPTB / ISIN: US60871R2094

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05.11.2026 13:08:35

Molson Coors Beverage Swings To Earnings In Q3; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP), a Canadian-American drink and brewing company, on Thursday reported net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with loss in the same period a year ago.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company came in at $271.5 million compared with loss of $2.93 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.45 versus loss per share of $14.79 last year.

Underlying net income came in at $272.2 million compared with $330.8 million in the previous year.

Underlying earnings per share were $1.46 versus $1.67 last year.

Underlying EBITDA declined to $592.1 million from $665.4 million in the prior year.

Operating income came in at $390.6 million compared with loss of $3.43 billion in the prior year.

Net sales decreased to $2.93 billion from $2.97 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company's net sales are expected to decline 1% to 2% on a constant currency basis compared to flat, plus or minus 1%, previously

Underlying earnings per share: decline 16% to 19% versus 2025, compared to a decline in the range of 11% to 15%, previously

In the pre-market trading, Molson Coors Beverage is 3.82% lesser at $41.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Molson Coors Beverage Co Registered Shs -B- 36,01 -4,08% Molson Coors Beverage Co Registered Shs -B-

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