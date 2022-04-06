Molson Coors Nominates Leroy J. Williams, Jr. as an Independent Director to Join Its Board of Directors

The Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) board of directors today announced that Leroy J. Williams, Jr. has been nominated as an independent director for election at the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 18, 2022. Williams is a seasoned executive who founded, and today serves as, the CEO of CyberTekIQ, LLC, an information technology consulting firm.

"We are thrilled to nominate Leroy for election to our Board. He is a strong leader who brings tremendous experience to the boardroom. His background in both cyber security and business development will help provide great strategic counsel to the company as we continue to evolve,” said Pete Coors, chair of the Molson Coors Board of Directors.

Williams’ experience spans across both the private and public sectors. He previously served as the Global Chief Information Officer of Ball Corporation. Prior to that role, Mr. Williams held multiple cabinet level positions with the State of Colorado, including Secretary of Technology and Acting Executive Director for the Department of Labor & Employment. He began his career working in the telecommunications industry at Qwest Communications and its affiliates. Prior to his career in telecommunications, he worked in the financial services industry for Norwest (now Wells Fargo).

"I’m excited for the opportunity to join the Board of this historic company,” said Williams. "Having served the state of Colorado, I know firsthand the economic benefits local breweries bring to their communities and I look forward to working with Molson Coors to help continue its growth.”

Williams currently serves as a director of UMB Financial Corporation (NYSE: UMBF), J.E. Dunn Construction Group and the Daniels Fund, and as board advisor for Taiga Biotechnologies Inc.

Williams earned his Master of Business Administration from University of Denver and his Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Management from Denver Technical College. He also served in the U.S. Army.

About Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

This press release is not a solicitation of proxies from holders of Class A common stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company (the "Company”) or Class A exchangeable shares of Molson Coors Canada Inc. ("MCC”). Each of the Company and MCC will provide stockholders with a proxy statement and other relevant materials in connection with the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Any solicitation of proxies by or on behalf of the Company or MCC in connection with the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted upon and following the dissemination of the proxy statement and other materials in accordance with applicable law. We urge stockholders to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC when available, as such documents will contain important information. Stockholders will be able to receive the proxy statement and other relevant documents free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.molsoncoors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005194/en/