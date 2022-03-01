Molson Coors Set To Eliminate Plastic Rings From Packaging Globally - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP) announced Tuesday it is set to invest $85 million to enable Coors Light to begin the transition to fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers later this year.

Coors Light will eliminate plastic rings from packaging globally, where Molson Coors owns brewing operations, and is set to become the largest beer brand in North America to move away from plastic rings.

The Molson Coors investment will upgrade packaging machinery, which will also allow the company's entire North American portfolio of brands to advance to cardboard wrap carriers by the end of 2025.

In total, the move by Molson Coors will save 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste annually. In 2021, Molson Coors removed plastic rings across all major brands sold in the U.K., including Coors and Carling. It now commits to eliminate plastic rings entirely.

Coors Light will debut the new packaging at the "Plastic-Free Future Mart by Coors Light," a super sustainable pop-up concept store in NYC. The Plastic-Free Future Mart will be open* March 2 to 6 and is located at 603 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, NY to adults 21+.

The "Plastic Free Future Mart by Coors Light" will model as inspiration and a vision for a world with no single-use plastics.

The Coors Light announcement today pushes Molson Coors closer to its goal of ensuring packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable, and consumer-facing plastic packaging is made from at least 30% recycled content by the end of 2025.