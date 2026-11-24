Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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24.11.2026 09:53:55
Molten Ventures H1 Profit More Than Doubles On Higher Investment Gain
(RTTNews) - Molten Ventures Plc (GRWXF, GROW.L), a venture capital firm focused on high-growth technology companies, reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2027, mainly driven higher investment gain.
In the first half, profit before tax surged to £185.6 million from last year's £74.4 million.
Profit after tax for the period was £187.0 million, up from £74.5 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were 108 pence, compared to 42 pence last year.
The significant growth in profit was mainly driven by a positive fair value movement in investments of £198 million, compared to £80 million increase last year.
The Group also generated fee income of £9 million in the period, compared to £11 million a year ago.
Total investment gain in the period was £207.0 million, higher than prior year's £90.5 million.
On London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.55 percent higher at 638.00 pence.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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