24.06.2024 18:55:03
Molten Ventures Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")
Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR")
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 977,169 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”), as set out below.
The Options awarded under the LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to LTIP performance conditions which, together with a summary of the LTIP, are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024, which was published on 12 June 2024 (available at www.moltenventures.com) (“Annual Report”).
The Options awarded under the DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and are subject to a deferral period of two years before they can be exercised.
The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further details of the Options awarded:
ANNEX
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|329595
|EQS News ID:
|1930989
