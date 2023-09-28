Momcozy, the Brand Trusted by Over 2 Million Moms, Announces European Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted by over 2 million mothers globally, Momcozy consistently shows its commitment to supporting breastfeeding moms. With products like the S12 Pro Hands-Free Breast Pump and spotlighting significant initiatives during the US National Breastfeeding Month and the launch of the Breastfeeding Support Program, the brand faithfully upholds its mission. Eager to amplify its global reach, Momcozy is set to extend its support to the European market in the latter half of 2023.



Reflecting on the positive response to Momcozy's initiatives, the universal need and enthusiasm for breastfeeding support is evident. Harnessing this momentum and acknowledging the unique challenges European mothers face, Momcozy is eager to expand its commitment to Europe.

Beyond maternity products, Momcozy is committed to empowering new and expectant mothers. During National Breastfeeding Month, the brand hosted a webinar by Dr. Colette Wisemen, educating mothers on breastfeeding. Momcozy also distributed curated gift boxes filled with essential items. Another significant initiative introduced was the Breastfeeding Support Program. This program offers mothers a comprehensive suite of support and benefits, including accessible education and maternity solutions. Furthermore, its Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund provides IBCLC exam reimbursement, enhancing career opportunities.

Beyond support initiatives, Momcozy offers a diverse product range for mothers and babies. Among its catalogue, its hands-free breast pumps like the S12 Pro, soft nursing and pumping bras, including the Seamless Nursing Bra, and breast health tools like the Kneading Lactation Massager, ensure comfort for mothers. For babies, standout products like the Video Baby Monitor and Natural Bamboo Diapers provide comfort while offering parents peace of mind.

"We're excited to bring Momcozy's trusted products to the European market in the second half of 2023," said a representative. "This expansion is not just about widening our geographical range; it's about reaching more mothers and offering the comfort, convenience, and community that Momcozy represents."

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products.

Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.

With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’lives easier around the world.