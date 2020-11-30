Momentum Continues for Visage at RSNA 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will be showcasing the latest version of the Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, featuring the introduction of Visage 7 Live Connect (as a works-in-progress), at the virtual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2020 annual meeting, from Sunday, November 29 – Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Visage has proven especially resilient during the global pandemic. The company's leading-edge technology enables radiologists to read remotely with lightning-fast speed and diagnostic precision regardless of the size or type of examination(s). Go-lives for both on-premise and public-cloud based implementations have continued throughout, underpinned by the company's ability to provide remote training and support regardless of the scale or complexity of the implementation. This has further strengthened Visage's reputation for seamless replacement of legacy PACS.

Healthcare institutions are seeking modern, flexible solutions and have a heightened awareness of security due to the increasing threat of malware and ransomware attacks. These factors, in combination with the relentless growth of imaging datasets, continue to present architectural and performance hurdles for imaging organizations reliant on legacy PACS with 'compress and send' limitations and inferior server-side technology.

"Today's Enterprise Imaging challenges institutions with constantly evolving requirements," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Imaging Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "At Visage, we continue to implement leading design principles with Visage 7 that enhance capabilities, improve performance and tighten security. This allows our customers to remain a step ahead of their increasing clinical needs and the threats that they must navigate. Visage continues to innovate with significant velocity, rapidly getting new features into clinical use. With Visage 7 Live Connect, we're enabling radiologists to easily share images with referring physicians during interpretation, without disruption to diagnostic reading workflow. The simplicity of collaboration will encourage radiologists to utilize imaging communications in ways that were previously not thought possible, to include the potential for collaboration with patients and their imaging."

At RSNA 2020, the following highlights will be demonstrated and discussed:

Visage 7 Live Connect. Visage 7 Live Connect empowers collaboration, making real-time communications easy. Radiologists will be able to immediately and securely collaborate, sharing images with referrers directly from Visage 7 during interpretation workflow. The radiologist will simply pass a secure link and session code to all intended recipients for real-time viewing from any HTML browser using any of their preferred devices (e.g., desktop, mobile, tablet). Even though radiologists typically use multiple high-resolution diagnostic displays, and referring physicians may use a single display or a mobile device, Visage 7 Live Connect is not restricted due to any potential display or device type mismatch. Instead, collaborative image viewing is optimally focused on the radiologist's active viewer, does not require recipient users have any installed software or account(s) on Visage 7, and all recipients are able to view shared cursor movements from one or multiple screen share participants.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Planning. Demonstrated as a works-in-progress, Visage 7 supports a new Triangle tool for TAVR planning. This tool automatically repositions all of the MPR viewers, so the axial view is in plane with the valve where the leaflets join. This rapidly allows the radiologist to drop 3 points simplifying the capture of TAVR planning measurements.

Demonstrated as a works-in-progress, Visage 7 supports a new Triangle tool for TAVR planning. This tool automatically repositions all of the MPR viewers, so the axial view is in plane with the valve where the leaflets join. This rapidly allows the radiologist to drop 3 points simplifying the capture of TAVR planning measurements. Visage In The Cloud - SAML. Visage 7 now natively supports the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) open standard for secure single-sign on (SSO) solutions with an identity provider for public cloud implementations of Visage 7.

Visage 7 now natively supports the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) open standard for secure single-sign on (SSO) solutions with an identity provider for public cloud implementations of Visage 7. Visage AI Accelerator – Iterative Learning Cycle. The Visage AI Accelerator is an end-to-end AI solution that bridges both research and diagnostic imaging with the same, unified platform. Visage will demonstrate and discuss how Visage 7 plays a central, integrated role in the AI pipeline, accelerating iterative learning and ground truth development with innovative native tools, fostering an optimized train/validate/enhance cycle.

Visage is also a proud participant in the Imaging AI in Practice (IAIP) demonstration, a multi-vendor interoperability demonstration highlighting new technologies and communications standards needed to integrate AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow. Click here to view the IAIP demonstration's "Evolve with AI" video, found in the RSNA 2020 AI Showcase [Note: RSNA 2020 registration is required for viewing].

Visage's virtual RSNA 2020 exhibit is available to registered attendees via this direct link. To schedule a priority virtual demonstration of Visage 7 at RSNA 2020, please click here for additional details. Experience Visage's all-new website here.

