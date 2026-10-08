MOMENTUM IS BUILDING FOR BASILIA JEWELLERY & WATCH FAIR 2027

Three months after its launch, it is clear that Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair, organised by Informa Markets and MCH Group, meets a strong need with its gateway trade fair for the jewellery, watch and gemstone industries in Asia and Europe. Strong market demand has already brought exhibitor registrations to 70% of the target for the inaugural edition, which will take place from 8–11 April 2027. Around 75% of registered exhibitors represent jewellery and gems, with the remainder coming from watchmaking.

With exhibitor registrations already at 70% of the projected total, the new trade fair is well on track towards its target of 400-plus exhibitors. Taking place from 8 to 11 April 2027 in Hall 2 at Messe Basel, Basilia opens an Asia Europe gateway for the jewellery, watch and gemstone industries – a professional and engaging environment where participants can make relevant connections, discover new products and develop business. “The positive response to Basilia in just three months tells us that our proposition of a gateway between Asia and Europe – in both directions - is answering a real need,” says Roman Imgrüth, CEO of MCH Exhibitions & Events. “Together with Informa Markets, we are combining deep industry knowledge and international connections with Basel’s experience of hosting major events to bridge dynamic industries in two parts of the world. We have the opportunity to rethink what a trade fair can offer – a place that is exciting to explore, professional in its presentation and, above all, effective for the people who come to do business.”

Basilia will bring together jewellery, gemstones and watches across a broad range of price points, including premium and selected high-end offerings. It will place particular emphasis on the accessible and mid-market segments, where brands and suppliers need effective ways to meet buyers and build distribution. Its districts and participation formats will give exhibitors a professional setting in which to present their work, while helping buyers find the products and partners relevant to them.

From Asia to Europe – and from Europe to Asia

Jewellery and gemstone businesses and watchmakers are joining Basilia from across the two regions. Asian exhibitors currently account for approximately 65% of the exhibition space, with European exhibitors accounting for approximately 35%. Participation from Europe and other Western markets is growing, bringing the geographical mix closer to an even balance.

The commercial opportunity runs in both directions. European and other Western brands are looking for distributors and suppliers in Asia. Asian brands are seeking distribution in Europe and Western markets, while suppliers are looking for customers and partners there. Basilia brings these businesses together in a city long shaped by international exchange, giving them room to explore opportunities and build relationships across markets.

The jewellery and gemstone sector exemplifies this convergence, with confirmed exhibitors featuring renowned ateliers and established loose gemstone houses such as AV Globale (Singapore), CHQ GmbH and M. T. Mohr (Germany), Cheng & Cheung and RMC Gems (Hong Kong), Duang Kaew (Thailand), Venus Jewel (India) and Precious Pebbles (United States).

“We are seeing strong participation from Asia’s most competitive suppliers who want to break into or expand within European markets, while European companies continue to sign up in growing numbers,” says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. “We set out to attract diversity and that is exactly what we are seeing – companies specialising in everything from ultra-luxury and innovative creations to aspirational luxury collections, complemented by premier suppliers of loose gemstones. The exhibitors who have already confirmed demonstrate the breadth of businesses Basilia can bring together. It gives everyone at the show, wherever they are from, the chance to discover products and partners they wouldn’t normally encounter, and access cross-regional opportunities that are genuinely challenging to reach on their own. That range, combined with Basel’s position as a natural crossroads, is what makes Basilia work.”

Built for discovery. Designed for business.

Alongside established brands and businesses, independent and emerging jewellery and watch brands will have opportunities to introduce themselves to international buyers, media and consumers. A dedicated Emerging Brands District will offer independent watch brands a professional presentation tailored to their needs, while Launch Stages and media activity will help bring new names and ideas to wider attention.

Wholesalers, distributors and sourcing specialists will also be able to discover products and suppliers, while exhibitors will meet the people who buy, stock and distribute their products. Retailers will be represented, bringing the perspective of buying markets closest to consumers into the fair.

Basel rolls out the welcome

Close collaboration with the city’s tourism bureau has resulted in more than 2,500 rooms for exhibitors and visitors at especially attractive rates. The allotment for Basilia spans a range of hotel categories and price points. “Basel’s hospitality sector stands firmly behind Basilia,” says Letizia Elia, CEO of Basel Tourismus. “Fairs have been part of our city’s identity for centuries. Basel combines international accessibility with the ease of a compact city – an ideal setting for the jewellery and watch industry to meet, do business and discover what comes next.”

Facts & Figures