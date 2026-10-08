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08.10.2026 14:50:04

MOMENTUM IS BUILDING FOR BASILIA JEWELLERY & WATCH FAIR 2027

MCH Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
MOMENTUM IS BUILDING FOR BASILIA JEWELLERY & WATCH FAIR 2027

08.10.2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Basel, October 8, 2026

Three months after its launch, it is clear that Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair, organised by Informa Markets  and MCH Group, meets a strong need with its gateway trade fair for the jewellery, watch and gemstone  industries in Asia and Europe. Strong market demand has already brought exhibitor registrations to 70% of  the target for the inaugural edition, which will take place from 8–11 April 2027. Around 75% of registered  exhibitors represent jewellery and gems, with the remainder coming from watchmaking.

With exhibitor registrations already at 70% of the projected total, the new trade fair is well on track towards its target of 400-plus exhibitors. Taking place from 8 to 11 April 2027 in Hall 2 at Messe Basel, Basilia opens an Asia Europe gateway for the jewellery, watch and gemstone industries – a professional and engaging environment where participants can make relevant connections, discover new products and develop business. “The positive response to Basilia in just three months tells us that our proposition of a gateway between Asia and Europe – in both directions - is answering a real need,” says Roman Imgrüth, CEO of MCH Exhibitions & Events. “Together with Informa Markets, we are combining deep industry knowledge and international connections with Basel’s experience of hosting major events to bridge dynamic industries in two parts of the world. We have the opportunity to rethink what a trade fair can offer – a place that is exciting to explore, professional in its presentation and, above all, effective for the people who come to do business.” 

Basilia will bring together jewellery, gemstones and watches across a broad range of price points, including premium and selected high-end offerings. It will place particular emphasis on the accessible and mid-market segments, where brands and suppliers need effective ways to meet buyers and build distribution. Its districts and participation formats will give exhibitors a professional setting in which to present their work, while helping buyers find the products and partners relevant to them. 

From Asia to Europe – and from Europe to Asia 

Jewellery and gemstone businesses and watchmakers are joining Basilia from across the two regions. Asian exhibitors currently account for approximately 65% of the exhibition space, with European exhibitors accounting for approximately 35%. Participation from Europe and other Western markets is growing, bringing the geographical mix closer to an even balance. 

The commercial opportunity runs in both directions. European and other Western brands are looking for distributors and suppliers in Asia. Asian brands are seeking distribution in Europe and Western markets, while suppliers are looking for customers and partners there. Basilia brings these businesses together in a city long shaped by international exchange, giving them room to explore opportunities and build relationships across markets.

The jewellery and gemstone sector exemplifies this convergence, with confirmed exhibitors featuring renowned ateliers and established loose gemstone houses such as AV Globale (Singapore), CHQ GmbH and M. T. Mohr (Germany), Cheng & Cheung and RMC Gems (Hong Kong), Duang Kaew (Thailand), Venus Jewel (India) and Precious Pebbles (United States). 

“We are seeing strong participation from Asia’s most competitive suppliers who want to break into or expand within European markets, while European companies continue to sign up in growing numbers,” says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. “We set out to attract diversity and that is exactly what we are seeing – companies specialising in everything from ultra-luxury and innovative creations to aspirational luxury collections, complemented by premier suppliers of loose gemstones. The exhibitors who have already confirmed demonstrate the breadth of businesses Basilia can bring together. It gives everyone at the show, wherever they are from, the chance to discover products and partners they wouldn’t normally encounter, and access cross-regional opportunities that are genuinely challenging to reach on their own. That range, combined with Basel’s position as a natural crossroads, is what makes Basilia work.”  

Built for discovery. Designed for business. 

Alongside established brands and businesses, independent and emerging jewellery and watch brands will have opportunities to introduce themselves to international buyers, media and consumers. A dedicated Emerging Brands District will offer independent watch brands a professional presentation tailored to their needs, while Launch Stages and media activity will help bring new names and ideas to wider attention. 

Wholesalers, distributors and sourcing specialists will also be able to discover products and suppliers, while exhibitors will meet the people who buy, stock and distribute their products. Retailers will be represented, bringing the perspective of buying markets closest to consumers into the fair. 

Basel rolls out the welcome 

Close collaboration with the city’s tourism bureau has resulted in more than 2,500 rooms for exhibitors and visitors at especially attractive rates. The allotment for Basilia spans a range of hotel categories and price points. “Basel’s hospitality sector stands firmly behind Basilia,” says Letizia Elia, CEO of Basel Tourismus. “Fairs have been part of our city’s identity for centuries. Basel combines international accessibility with the ease of a compact city – an ideal setting for the jewellery and watch industry to meet, do business and discover what comes next.”

Facts & Figures

Event name

Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair

Date

8 – 11 April 2027

Venue

Hall 2, Messe Basel

Messeplatz, 4005 Basel, Switzerland

Opening Hours

10:00-18:00

Co-organizers

Informa Markets, MCH Group

Supporting Associations

Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry

Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association (HKJJA)

Hong Kong Watch manufacturers Association

The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd

Expected No. of Exhibitors (2027 inaugural edition)

400+

Product Profile

(2027 inaugural edition)

Jewellery: 50%

Gems: 25%

Watches: 25%

Visitor Profile

Wholesalers, Importers/Exporters, Distributors

Retailers, E-tailers

Manufacturers

Designers

 

About Informa Markets 
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets’ Jewellery Portfolio
Informa Markets’ global jewellery vertical, Informa Markets Jewellery, offers in-person and web-based sourcing experiences, digital solutions and dedicated B2B platforms that bring international buyers and quality sellers together in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and fashion jewellery and accessories markets.

About MCH Group
MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, Miami Beach and Qatar, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division, with the brands MCH Global, MC2, and Expomobilia, offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zu¨rich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA.

Media Contact 
MCH Group AG 
Head of Group Media and Public Affairs
Lucia Uebersax | +41 58 206 22 43 | lucia.uebersax@mch-group.com

289 CONSULTING
Marine Lemonnier-Brennan
T +41 79 389 67 62 | marine.lemonnier@289consulting.com 

Aude Campanelli
T +41 78 637 16 91 | aude.campanelli@289consulting.com 
 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MCH Group AG
Messeplatz 10
4058 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 200 20 20
E-mail: info@mch-group.com
Internet: https://www.mch-group.com
ISIN: CH0039542854
Valor: 3954285
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2412662

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412662  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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